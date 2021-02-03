DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley Show

Lamar Odom to Take on Aaron Carter in Celebrity Boxing Match

Inspire U: The Podcast
Big Latto's Royal Casino - Mulatto's Birthday Event

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

If you thought 2020 was weird, 2021 appears to be to saying “hold my beer!”

According to TMZ, there is going to be a new celebrity boxing match to take place later this year and it is not what you expected.

The two famous figures who are facing off are Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter.

No joke.

From Complex:

The 41-year-old retired basketball star and the 33-year-old “That’s How I Beat Shaq” singer will square off at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City on June 12 for a three-round exhibition, according to Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman.

While there’s an eight-year age difference between the two, the 6’10’ Odom has a distinct height advantage over the 6’1″ Carter.

Yet, some thought Carter would actually take on Shaquille O’Neal based on one of his songs “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

“It’s gonna be a war, man. It’s gonna be a knockout, there’s no doubt,” Feldman says on both Odom and Carter.

Reports did surface that Odom “signed a celebrity boxing deal” in January of 2021.  It was not known who the former basketball superstar was going to challenge in the ring at the time.

Now that the match-up is set, who will you be rooting for?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Paras Griffin and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Prince Williams and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Is Lamar Odom Being Physically Abused By Sabrina Parr, Fiancé From Cleveland?

12 photos Launch gallery

Is Lamar Odom Being Physically Abused By Sabrina Parr, Fiancé From Cleveland?

Continue reading Is Lamar Odom Being Physically Abused By Sabrina Parr, Fiancé From Cleveland?

Is Lamar Odom Being Physically Abused By Sabrina Parr, Fiancé From Cleveland?

[caption id="attachment_4838959" align="alignright" width="200"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Lamar Odom used to be an NBA All Star on a championship team. That’s probably not why most people will remember him.Today, however, it seems as if Odom has turned a new leaf, and is enjoying life with his new fiance, Sabrina Parr, who just happens to be from Cleveland, Ohio. However Destiny Odom, Odom’s daughter, took to instagram to tell a different story. Destiny alleges Lamar’s fiancé Sabrina Parr is physically abusing the ex-NBA star. She revealed that Sabrina punched Odom in the mouth, among other things. The original post has since been deleted but you can check it out below. RELATED: Meet Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s New Bae From Cleveland! [PHOTOS] RELATED:Lamar Odom Is Getting Married! [VIDEO]  

Lamar Odom to Take on Aaron Carter in Celebrity Boxing Match  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
Lamar Odom to Take on Aaron Carter in…
 14 hours ago
02.04.21
Photos
Close