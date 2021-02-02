Apple Celebrating Black History Month

Apple is celebrating Black History Month, introducing a limited edition Black Unity Collection for the Apple Watch. The collection includes an Apple Watch Series 6, a Black Unity Sport Band and a Unity watch face. The project aims to support six global organizations focused on promoting equality and civil rights. Meanwhile, the App Store Black History Month Hub will highlight social justice apps, black-owned businesses, developers, gaming and entertainment apps. Apple Music will shine a spotlight on black artists the entire month, including offering curated playlists and Apple Fitness+ subscribers can choose from a variety of workouts featuring black artists.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: