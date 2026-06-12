Listen Live
Close
Sports

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History | First Pair...

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History | First Pair of Teammates to Post 30-Point Double-Doubles

Boston led the way with 34 points and 12 rebounds, while Clark added 32 points and 10 assists.

Published on June 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics
Source: Jess Rapfogel / Getty

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History | First Pair of Teammates to Post 30-Point Double-Doubles

The Indiana Fever’s stars rewrote the record books Thursday night. Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark became the first pair of teammates in WNBA history to post 30-point double-doubles in the same game, powering Indiana past the Chicago Sky 114-106 in overtime on June 11, 2026.

Boston led the way with 34 points and 12 rebounds, while Clark added 32 points and 10 assists. For Clark, it marked her third career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists, the most in league history. For Boston, it was the second 30-point double-double of her career.

The Fever appeared in control late in regulation, but Chicago refused to fold. Skylar Diggins drilled a long 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds remaining to tie the score and force overtime.

In the extra period, Boston answered. Her go-ahead jumper from the free-throw line put Indiana ahead, and Kelsey Mitchell followed with a fast-break layup to stretch the advantage. Clark was perfect when it mattered most, finishing 15-of-15 from the free-throw line.

RELATED | 10 Fun Facts About The Indiana Fever You Probably Didn’t Know

Chicago managed just 1-for-8 shooting from the field in overtime, unable to keep pace down the stretch.

Sydney Taylor carried the Sky with 30 points, knocking down nine of her first 10 shots through three quarters. Diggins chipped in 21 points in the loss.

The win lifted Indiana to 7-5 on the season, with both Fever stars cementing their place in WNBA history together.

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History | First Pair of Teammates to Post 30-Point Double-Doubles was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
23 Items
Politics  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Rep. Ilhan Omar Rips Jerry Seinfeld Over Palestine "Doesn’t Exist" Remark

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

I’ve Got My Swagger Back’: Deion Sanders Announces He’s Cancer Free

Music  |  Nia Noelle

Party With a Purpose: Fat Daddy Talks Music, HBCUs, and His Upcoming Performance on the One Voyage Cruise

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History | First Pair of Teammates to Post 30-Point Double-Doubles

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Big Tigger 'Categorically' Denies Allegations He Abused His Wife & Had An Affair With Co-Host Francesca Amiker

15 Items
Celebrity  |  Bruce Goodwin II

ESPN's Monica McNutt Apologizes For Saying Taylor Swift's "Not A Knicks Fan" After Swifties Unite

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Hartford City Man Charged with Strangling Girlfriend's 3-Year-Old

Local  |  FOX 59

Bloomington Man Charged With Child Exploitation Faces New Allegations

5 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Game 4 Fashion Moments: Jordyn Woods’ Orange Bag Returns, OG Anunoby’s Skechers & More

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Report: Indiana Farmers Have Lost Over $600M in China Trade Dispute

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close