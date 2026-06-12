Party With a Purpose: Fat Daddy Talks Music, HBCUs, and His Upcoming Performance on the One Voyage Cruise

Fat Daddy is a Southern soul singer who plays multiple instruments and is inspired by blues legends.

The One Voyage Cruise supports the United Negro College Fund, which is meaningful for Fat Daddy's community.

Fat Daddy is proud of his musical legacy, being the son of legendary blues club owner R.L. Griffin.

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Southern Soul singer came ready to talk music, family, and his upcoming performance on the One Voyage Cruise. When asked what he’s most excited about for the One Voice Cruise 2026? “I’m looking most forward to them 20 restaurants,” he laughed. “I’m ready to eat. My name Fat Daddy, right?” But once the jokes settled, the real passion came through. This will be his third time on the cruise, and he’s bringing the heat.

“I’m bringing back the soul blues,” he said. “All the way back to your Johnny Taylors, your Bobby Blue Blands. Having a good time, taking y’all all the way.” For Fat Daddy, Southern soul is more than a genre. He calls it “the new age of blues,” a sound that blends a little hip-hop, a little R&B, and a little jazz, all delivered with live music and real feeling.

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The man’s got range, too. He plays guitar, drums, and trombone. Turns out he marched at Grambling, which sparked a friendly band rivalry right there in the studio. Grambling versus Alabama State? Now that’s a show worth seeing.

What Makes This Cruise Special

What makes this cruise special is the heart behind it. They call it a “party with a purpose,” supporting the United Negro College Fund and our HBCUs. That mission hits home for Fat Daddy. “We want all our young kids to go to school and be great in this world,” he shared. “I’m truly happy to be a part of this, to raise some money for these Black kids to keep doing what they doing.” That’s the kind of giving back our community can rally around.

Greatness clearly runs in his blood. Fat Daddy is born and bred in Texas, and his father is none other than the legendary R.L. Griffin, owner of the Blues Palace in downtown Dallas. “It comes from greatness, man,” he said with pride. Forty years in the business? That’s a legacy.

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New Music

He’s also got a brand-new single dropping called “Tito’s in Your Cup.” And when asked who he’s excited to see on the cruise, his answer came quick: Keith Sweat. “That’s so good to me, man,” he smiled.

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Set Sail on the One Voyage Cruise a True Party with a Purpose

The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to see a laundry list of legendary artists in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including T.I., Rick Ross, Keith Sweat, Pastor Mike J, and more, enriching experiences. Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com or call 214-495-1963

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Party With a Purpose: Fat Daddy Talks Music, HBCUs, and His Upcoming Performance on the One Voyage Cruise was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com