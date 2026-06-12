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Report: Indiana Farmers Have Lost Over $600M in China Trade Dispute

Indiana was ranked as the 9th most-affected state in terms of agricultural economic impact from the U.S.-China trade war.

Published on June 12, 2026

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Lush Soybean and Corn Fields Under Bright Sunlight Eye-Level Perspective
Source: Nicholas Klein / Getty

STATEWIDE — A recent study from North Dakota State University revealed that Indiana farmers suffered a $607 million loss in exports due to the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Indiana was ranked the 9th most affected state in terms of agricultural economic impact, as Hoosier corn and soybean farmers were severely impacted. The Midwest region was the hardest hit in the country, with Iowa ($1.2B), Illinois ($1.2B), and Missouri ($657M) also making the list.

According to the report, Chinese tariffs reduced American agricultural exports by nearly $14.9 billion between March 2025 and February 2026.

The following crops were the most affected:

Soybeans – $6.8 billion
Beef – $1.3 billion
Cotton – $1.3 billion
Tree nuts – $964 million
Corn – $333 million

A map of the United States showing estimated annual losses (USD millions) for each state, with darker shades of green indicating higher losses.
Source: North Dakota State University

Report: Indiana Farmers Have Lost Over $600M in China Trade Dispute was originally published on wibc.com

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