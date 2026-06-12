Source: Nicholas Klein / Getty

STATEWIDE — A recent study from North Dakota State University revealed that Indiana farmers suffered a $607 million loss in exports due to the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Indiana was ranked the 9th most affected state in terms of agricultural economic impact, as Hoosier corn and soybean farmers were severely impacted. The Midwest region was the hardest hit in the country, with Iowa ($1.2B), Illinois ($1.2B), and Missouri ($657M) also making the list.

According to the report, Chinese tariffs reduced American agricultural exports by nearly $14.9 billion between March 2025 and February 2026.

The following crops were the most affected:

Soybeans – $6.8 billion

Beef – $1.3 billion

Cotton – $1.3 billion

Tree nuts – $964 million

Corn – $333 million

Source: North Dakota State University

Report: Indiana Farmers Have Lost Over $600M in China Trade Dispute was originally published on wibc.com