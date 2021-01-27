A Sista Has Made NFL History 1st Black Female Assistant Coach [VIDEO]

What an amazing year it is so far in 2021, Agent Orange has been evicted, now a sista is making NFL history on many first’s, by becoming the first woman of color to become an assistant coach.

Wow, it just seemed like yesterday that professional athletes were pitching a fit about female reporters being in the locker room, now it appears those towels are going to have to stay wrapped around those waists even longer while in the locker room.

It is being reported that 36 year old Jennifer King will be the first woman to strap up on an NFL football field by being the first fulltime Black female assistant position coach in the NFL following her promotion to assistant running backs coach by the Washington Football Team. Jennifer King who brought her talents from playing for the Carolina Phoenix of the Women’s Football Alliance from 2006 to 2017, was previously the offensive assistant coach at Dartmouth and the special teams assistant for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football before she became the first Black female coach in the league period after she was hired by Washington in February of 2020.

CONGRATULATIONS Jennifer King !! Take a listen to Jennifer King talk about her page in NFL & Black History books below.

