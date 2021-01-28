Rosario Dawson Is A Jersey Girl

Actress Rosario Dawson says she’s now a Jersey girl. While appearing on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” Wednesday, she said she drove a bus cross-country with her Dad to move in with her boyfriend, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker in Newark. The Coney Island native also said since she grew up near a boardwalk, she’s excited about visiting the boardwalk at the Jersey Shore. Dawson added that President Biden gave his support to her relationship with Booker saying, “he hopes the Senator marries up.”

