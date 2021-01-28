Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Rosario Dawson Is A Jersey Girl

Inspire U: The Podcast

Actress Rosario Dawson says she’s now a Jersey girl. While appearing on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” Wednesday, she said she drove a bus cross-country with her Dad to move in with her boyfriend, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker in Newark. The Coney Island native also said since she grew up near a boardwalk, she’s excited about visiting the boardwalk at the Jersey Shore. Dawson added that President Biden gave his support to her relationship with Booker saying, “he hopes the Senator marries up.”

Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson , Rosario Dawson

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Michael Strahan Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
ABC's "Good Morning America" - 2020
84 photos
Latest
The Launch Of House Of Dereon By Beyonce And Tina Knowles
Rosario Dawson Is A Jersey Girl
 1 hour ago
01.27.21
Photos
Close