Spike Lee: Trump Will Go Down In History With Likes Of Hitler

Academy Award-winning director and screenwriter Spike Lee says former President Donald Trump “will go down in history with the likes of Hitler.” Lee laid into Trump in a recorded speech at Sunday’s 86th annual New York Film Critics Circle Awards. Lee didn’t spend much time talking about an award honoring him from his film legacy. He recorded his acceptance speech for the virtual awards show on January 6th, after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. The House of Representatives has impeached Trump, accusing him of inciting the crowd that stormed the Capitol.

(Source-People.com)

