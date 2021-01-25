News
Vice President Kamala Harris’ Husband, Douglas Emhoff, Begins Teaching Course At Georgetown Law

US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

Source: JOSHUA ROBERTS / Getty

 

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband and first-ever second gentleman, Doug Emhoff will join the faculty at Georgetown Law. Emhoff is a business lawyer and took a leave of absence from his job at powerhouse law firm DLA Piper to focus on the campaign trail for Biden and wife, Harris.

“I am delighted that Douglas Emhoff will be joining our faculty,” said Georgetown Law Dean William M. Treanor. “Doug is one of the nation’s leading intellectual property and business litigators, and he has a strong commitment to social justice. I know our students will greatly benefit from his experience and insight, and I am eagerly looking forward to his arrival.”

Georgetown Law is the nation’s largest law school and Emhoff will serve as a Distinguished Visitor from Practice teaching coursework in “Entertainment Law Disputes” during this spring semester. Additionally, Emhoff will serve as a Distinguished Fellow of Georgetown Law’s Institute for Technology Law and Policy, as part of a new entertainment and media law initiative that will include a speaker series and other projects.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff have been married since 2014, when she was serving as California’s attorney general. She became a U.S. senator for California in 2017. Emhoff has many years and expertise in media and entertainment with clients like makers of the movie “American Made” and National Football League wide receiver Willie Gault.

 

