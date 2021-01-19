Celebrity News
QuickSilva Talks Inauguration With Symone Sanders + More

QuickSilva got a chance to check in with political strategist, commentator, and all-around boss who serves #BlackGirlMagic every chance she gets! Sanders is no stranger to politics. Quick and Sanders discussed how she got her start in politics which just so happened to be when she was just 25 years of age. At the time, this made Sanders the youngest presidential press secretary during the U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders presidential campaign at the time. Quick and Sanders discussed what viewers can expect for Inauguration Day 2021. She’s really urging everyone to stay home, especially considering the current pandemic. You don’t want to miss this momentous moment! Be sure to tune in January 20, 2021, history will be made.

Symone Sanders and Quick discussed what we can look forward to with the Biden/Harris administration, COVID-19 vaccines, and more, check out the full interview below :

 

