Look Out! Dionne Warwick Joins TikTok

Dionne Warwick is ramping up her social media presence. The legendary singer revealed to her Twitter followers Saturday that “Auntie created a TikTok…who knows what I’ll create.” Warwick promised to start using the video sharing platform once she gains enough followers. However, she won’t be partaking in all of the trends. The star shared that she asked her team what the “buss it” challenge was after followers suggested she try it out and replied, “Don’t make me delete TikTok before I even start.”

(Source-Billboard)

Dionne Warwick
