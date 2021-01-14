Entertainment Buzz
Snoop Addresses Eminem Beef Rumor

Snoop Dogg wants fans to know there is no bad blood between him and Eminem.  It all dates back to July when Snoop failed to include Em on his list of top ten rappers.  Fans never forgot.  And now, Snoop is letting them know that the beef has been squashed.  When someone posted a throwback picture of him and and Eminem with the caption “I wonder what changed” Snoop was quick to hop in the comments section to let them know that nothing has changed and everything is still all good.

