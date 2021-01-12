Kevin Hart and HartBeat Productions Ink Exclusive Four Movie Megadeal with Netflix

Comedian/actor Kevin Hart went on his Instagram account yesterday and announced his HartBeat Productions deal with Netflix to “make global films that will make a lasting impact in cinema history for years to come.” While full details of the agreement have not been released, reports are that it mirrors the four-movie, $150 million deal Netflix made with SNL alum Adam Sandler around the same time last year, where Hart will produce and star in at least four films for them.

As one of the hardest working people in Hollywood today, Hart’s films have grossed over $4 billion worldwide, and Netflix would like to bring some of that magic to its platform, too. “Chocolate Droppa” owned the streaming service’s No.1 comedy special of 2020, Zero F*cks Given. However, in that same window of time, Netflix saw its cancellation rate rise by 800% after airing Cuties in September, and they are facing strong competition from other providers like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

“Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself,” Hart said in his formal statement on the deal. “I am excited to act in and produce cutting-edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos and [Netflix’s head of original films] Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first. This business is about growth, and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first-class entertainment and narratives.”

Stuber was similarly laudatory of Hart and what lies ahead for the deal: “Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin, and we’ve been lucky enough to partner with him many times.” He continued his praise of the deal, saying, “[Kevin]’s a hands-on producer, and it’s been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat. There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas, and family films. We’re excited to partner with Kevin, and his great team at Hartbeat, to entertain our audience for years to come.”

The next scheduled project between Netflix and HartBeat Productions is True Story, an eight-episode series starring Hart and actor Welsey Snipes as fictional brothers in Hart’s hometown of Philadelphia. This will be a marked change in Hart’s repertoire as it will be the first dramatic role of his career. “I’ve always been a fan of Wesley Snipes, and working with him is mind-blowing. Having HartBeat Productions at the helm and working alongside [Narcos: Mexico executive producer] Eric Newman as a partner and creative arm has been unreal; nobody is ready for what this show is going to be.”

Kevin Hart and HartBeat Productions Ink Exclusive Four Movie Megadeal with Netflix was originally published on cassiuslife.com

