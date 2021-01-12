News and Headlines
Facebook Announces It’s Removing Posts With “Stop The Steal”

The phrase “stop the steal” is no longer allowed on Facebook or any of its other sites. “Stop the steal” refers to the movement to halt Joe Biden’s election win. The social media giant said Monday this ban is part of its effort to stop election misinformation and violence. Facebook officials also said while they began preparing for Inauguration Day last year, planning took “on new urgency” after a violent protest at the U.S. Capitol last week. Facebook also recently banned President Trump from its platforms indefinitely.

