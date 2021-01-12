Jay-Z, Rihanna Invest In Vegan Cookie Company

A women of color-owned vegan cookie company is getting some serious assistance from big name celebrities like Jay-Z and Rihanna. Partake just announced that it had secured nearly five million dollars in investments. Over half of Partake’s funding is from black investors, with CEO and founder Denise Woodward saying she feels very passionate about continuing to increase wealth in the black community and having investors on board that understand that goal has been really important to her. Other major investors include Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, Kevin Johnson of Black Capital, Black Star Fund and CircleUp Growth Partners.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: