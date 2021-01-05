Virgil Abloh Shares the Impact of His Louis Vuitton Legacy with Pharrell

For his first episode of the new year, Pharrell Williams and rapper/cohort Fam-Lay invited fashion luminary and design maverick Virgil Abloh to the OTHERtone podcast to share his feelings on his legacy. Louis Vuitton‘s Creative Director stated, “…my real job is to make sure that there’s, like, six young Black kids that take my job after me.

Abloh is known for more than his work with the iconic French fashion house, including projects with brands like Mercedes-Benz and home decor firm Vitra. He referenced his expansion into other fields and how he’s hoped that inspires those who follow him: “What I would be more impressed by is the next candidate for a house that gets hired as the next head designer has this, like, multidisciplinary background and comes from, you know, not a fashion school and thinks in a different dimension and him get a shot.”

Abloh also spoke to the struggle for hip-hop’s legitimacy in avenues where the culture has not historically been welcomed. With his turning 40, he noted there comes the opportunity to be the one in a position of validation instead of being denied it.

“I definitely feel like we are—our generation, the same pocket between ’90s up until now, just the hotbed of culture—we are a new type of young generation that’s getting older… There’s something in it that our parents didn’t have. And obviously, it was a different society, but we’re able to hold onto our youth and be young and still put forth mature ideas.”

Pharrell seconded the sentiment saying, “In fact, there are people who superglue the door behind them shut.”

