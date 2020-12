Master P and former NBA All-Star Baron Davis are coming together to purchase Reebok. The rapper and mogul said it’s time to make a major footwear brand black-owned, because they’ve benefited off the black community for years. He told ESPN, imagine if Michael Jordan owned Nike instead of just being the face. Reebok comes with a two-point-four billion dollar price tag. The sale comes as Adidas is looking to offload the brand.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: