Variety has released its list of the top rated shows of 2020. Once again, the NFL dominated the list, with Super Bowl LIV at the top with 102-million viewers on February 2. Seven of the top ten telecasts came from the NFL and 28 out of the top 100 of the year. “THe Masked Singer” was the most-watched entertainment program of 2020 with 27.4-million viewers. The Oscars were next, averaging 24.3-million on February 9. The most-viewed reality show was “Jeopardy.” The list finds that most of 2020’s top-rated telecasts come from sports, news, unscripted series and awards shows.

