Big Pun Plaza Coming To The Bronx

Big Pun will finally get some big “flowers” posthumously. Officials confirmed over the weekend that Pun will be bestowed with ‘Big Pun Plaza’ in the Bronx. The specific block has not been revealed at this time but officials say the honor is a long time coming. Pun was the first solo Latino rapper to go platinum with his debut album ‘Capital Punishment.’ The 1998 album was also a commercial success, being Grammy-nominated and soaring high atop the Billboard 200. Tragically, Pun died after suffering a fatal heart attack and respiratory failure in 2000.

(Source-AllHipHop.com)

