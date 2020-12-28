Do You Qualify For A Second Stimulus Check?

Sunday night, Donald Trump signed the latest COVID relief bill into law but the question remains, who will qualify the $600 stimulus payments inside the $900 Billion dollar bill?
Here is some of the information gathered on who will qualify for the stimulus payments.
- If your 2019 reported income was $75,000 or less, you are eligible to receive the full $600 one time payment. Couples with an adjusted gross of up to $150,000 would receive $1,200.
- If your reported 2019 income is over $75,000 you would receive partial payments, dropping $5 for ever $100 above the income limit.
- People with dependent children under the age of 17 will get an additional $600 per child.
- “Non-resident aliens” in the U.S. are not eligible.
If you have any questions on if you are eligible to receive a $600 stimulus payment, click here for the Second Stimulus Check Calculator, type in your gross income for 2019, and see if you are eligible. Experts suggest citizens may start to see the money enter their bank accounts in Mid-January.
Also, if you received an actual check inside of direct deposit payments, check out IRS.Gov for info on how to set up your banking information.
