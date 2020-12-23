Russell Westbrook Gives Away Sneakers, Backpacks at D.C. Charter School

A few days before his Washington Wizards‘ regular-season opener vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, superstar Russell Westbrook paid a visit this past Monday to The Children’s Guild, a charter school in Northeast D.C., and he gave away Jordan Brand shoes, backpacks, facemasks, and other gifts to the students.

Principal Bryan Daniels was grateful for Westbrook’s visit and was not stingy with his appreciation, saying, “He is a true believer that you have to always give back to the community. He did not waste any time…It just shows he believes in the kids and that he wants to do anything he can do to make sure the kids have opportunities. He’s giving back. It’s an awesome gesture that my kids are not going to forget.”

Today, I partnered with The Children’s Guild DC Public Charter School to host our 1st Washington DC COVID-19 safe holiday drive! I handed out masks, backpacks & my signature Jordan shoes to nearly 300 students at The Children’s Guild in grades K-8. pic.twitter.com/FhEl8ISXGj — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) December 22, 2020

Since 2012, Westbrook’s Why Not Foundation has been dedicated to endowing children with the spirit to tackle challenges head-on and be persistent in achieving their goals. The organization’s name comes from the very question Russell, and his brother were taught to ask when they were told that something was impossible.

“It is very important not just to come to a new place but to show that you actually care about a community,” Westbrook said. “I’m excited to be able to collaborate with The Children’s Guild…to find a way to give back to some of these students and their families for the holiday season. It is very important for me to impact in any way that I can.”

This also coincided with the release of his new signature Jordan Brand shoe, the Why Not Zer0.4. Westbrook posted different colorways of the sneaker on his Instagram page with a caption that read, “…I am always trying to find ways to impact and inspire our youth. To help express the meaning of #WHYNOT the @jumpman23 team and I teamed up with BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of color) artists to showcase the talents of this community…”

If you would like to learn more about the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation, you can visit their website at whynotfoundation.org.

Russell Westbrook Gives Away Sneakers, Backpacks at D.C. Charter School was originally published on cassiuslife.com

