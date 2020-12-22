Despite The Divorce, Princess Love Wants More Kids With Ray J

This week, Princess Love and Ray J are on the outs. They’re moving forward with their divorce, Ray J is openly dating other women and it seems that the two are living separately.

But while their marriage might be over, they are still in the process of filming a television show, “Secrets Unlocked.” The show features couples from all of the “Love and Hip Hop” franchises discussing the issues that may be going on in their relationships.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

During a teaser for the upcoming show, Princess revealed that while she doesn’t want to do it the traditional way, she would love for Ray J to provide her with some of his…bodily excrement so they can have more children together.

In the teaser, Princess said, “All you need is sperm to get pregnant. What?”

Ray J: Princess is requesting more of my sperm.

Erica Mena to Safaree: And Erica is requesting more of Safaree’s sperm.

Princess: Hands Ray J a glass bottle. You can put it in here. You know we can’t do it the traditional way. Me and Ray haven’t had sex in over three months.

Ray J: Princess will get my sperm.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

People in the comment section seemed to think the idea was way off base. What if the two have no intention of being with each other, they shouldn’t bring any more children into the world. But I don’t necessarily agree with that. If Princess and Ray J both want to continue to have children, I don’t see the problem doing it again with one another.

They know they can create beautiful and healthy children. They know how the other person co-parents. Finances are not an issue. They won’t complicate their fraught and ending relationship with sex. And it saves Princess the time and energy needed to vet another person to see if they’re worthy of being in your life forever as the parent of one of your children.

I get it.

We’ve all seen what type of boyfriend and now husband that Ray J has been. Hint: It hasn’t been great. But apparently, Princess thinks he’s a good enough father. Why not?

What do you think about having children with an ex? Do you think Ray J and Princess will be able to better succeed as co-parents than they were able to as husband and wife?

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

DON’T MISS IT…

Michelle Williams Announces The Passing Of Her Father At 68

With Great Power Comes Plenty of Jokes, Black Twitter Hilariously Welcomes #NegroSolstice

Cardi B Co-Signs “WAP” Parody Encouraging Mask Wearing

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Despite The Divorce, Princess Love Wants More Kids With Ray J was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com