If you watched the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, then you’ve seen Monique Samuels’ read to Gizelle Bryant. It made viral news when she talked about Gizelle’s ex-husband Jamal Bryant alleging that he has a girlfriend and sleeping with women in his congregation. Well, Jamal is clapping back with his own book of receipts. Listen to what Jamal had to say about not only Samuels but her husband as well.
Gary’s Tea: Jamal Bryant Pulls Out His Book Of Receipts On RHOP’s Monique Samuels [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com