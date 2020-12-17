André 3000 may still be on an indefinite hiatus from music, but that doesn’t mean he’s not keeping himself busy. Instead, he takes his creative energy into the kitchen and works with the Atlanta Meals-on-Wheels to promote their “Pass It Down” campaign.

Three Stacks posted his family’s secret recipe for apple pie on his Instagram page, as a quirky drawing and appropriately named “Quick Lil’ Apple Pie, to remind us that, “The holidays are different this year because we can’t hang with our friends & families like we would normally… But for many of our elders, they may be lonely or food insecure now and much of the year.” He also shared the same recipe on the Meals on Wheels Atlanta’s Instagram. In the spirit of his parents who passed on, Mr. Benjamin asked that people follow MOWA on @mealsonwheelsatlanta and we “donate, adopt a senior, give of yourself, and offer love to a senior who may need you this season.”

However, not to be forgotten, the other and more active half of Outkast is similarly supporting MOWA and the cause. Big Boi went on his own IG page and shared his mother’s recipe for banana cream pudding by posting an actual video of him making the dessert. He also made sure to provide a link to the video where you can download it and watch it again to your delight, which you can view here.

If you would like to learn more about the organization and how you can volunteer or donate, please make sure to visit MOWA and spread the holiday cheer to those greatly in need during these times.

Andre 3000 Shares Clutch (& Easy) Secret Family Apple Pie Recipe For Meals on Wheels was originally published on cassiuslife.com

