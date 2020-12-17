News
HomeNews

Former Ravens Player Lorenzo Taliaferro Dead At 28

Inspire U Branding
Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints

Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro has died.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an apartment in Williamsburg, Virginia for a report of someone needing medical attention.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Medics then took Taliaferro to a local hospital where he later died. His cause of death is unclear at this time.

Taliaferro was a fourth round draft pick for the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 after a standout career at Coastal Carolina. He played three seasons with the team before being released ahead of the 2017 season.

Lorenzo Taliaferro was 28.

Source: Yahoo Sports

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Former Ravens Player Lorenzo Taliaferro Dead At 28  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
The Talk’s Sharon Osbourne Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated December 2020)
Daytime Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals
76 photos
Latest
Former Ravens Player Lorenzo Taliaferro Dead At 28
 24 hours ago
12.18.20
Photos
Close