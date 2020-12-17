MLB Officially Designates The Negro Leagues As “Major League”

Major League Baseball is officially designating the Negro Leagues to “Major League” status. The decision will allow stats and records from the segregation-era into the official MLB history books. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says the move is a long-time coming. About 34-hundred players from seven different Negro Leagues that operated between 1920 and 1948 will now be recognized as major league players. Their stats and records are now part of “Major League” history.

(Source-ESPN)

