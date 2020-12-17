Jay-Z Launches ‘Roc Lit 101’

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Random House are teaming up to launch a literary publishing partnership titled Roc Lit 101. Variety announced that the company’s first wave of releases are expected to arrive in the summer of 2021. According to reports, readers can expect Roc Lit 101 to explore an array of subjects with a unique lens including in the areas of “music, sports, pop culture, activism and art.” Hip-hop artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Fat Joe and Yo Gotti are expected to roll out books of their own, from fantasy fiction to memoirs.

