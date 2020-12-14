Indians Dropping Name After 2021 Season

The Cleveland Indians are dropping their nickname after the 2021 season. Multiple reports say the team is expected to officially announce the change this week. A new name has not yet been decided, but the team is expected to keep it and the same uniforms for the upcoming 2021 campaign. The club has come under varying degrees of fire in recent years with critics calling its name insensitive and racist towards people of Native American heritage. In the last couple of seasons, the team has phased out the use of its long-beloved logo Chief Wahoo.

(Source-ESPN.com)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: