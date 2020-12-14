Sandra Denton Of Salt N Pepa Sues Doctor For Failed Butt Job

Sandra Denton, Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa, has filed suit against a doctor who she says botched her butt job. TMZ reported that the rap icon is suing Doctor David Sayah after he allegedly talked her into three separate procedures after a July 2018 accident caused the biopolymer implants she previously had in her butt and hips to shift. Pepa says she’s now going to suffer from the injuries he caused for the rest of her life and will continue to need surgery. She is suing for an undisclosed amount. The news comes just after Lifetime announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated Salt-N-Pepa biopic. The self-titled film is set to premiere on the network on January 23rd.

