Rivers, Colts Blow Past Raiders

Philip Rivers threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns as the Colts beat up the Raiders 44-27 in Las Vegas. Jonathan Taylor had 150 yards on the ground and two TD’s as Indianapolis moved to 9-and-4. TY Hilton hauled in five catches for 86 yards and two scores in the win. Khari Willis had a 50-yard pick-six late in the fourth quarter to cap the win for Indy. Next up for the Colts, the Houston Texans coming off a 36-7 loss to the Chicago Bears at Lucas oil Stadium. Kickoff is at 1pm

(Source-ESPN.com)

