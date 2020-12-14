Rivers, Colts Blow Past Raiders

Sports
Philip Rivers threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns as the Colts beat up the Raiders 44-27 in Las Vegas.  Jonathan Taylor had 150 yards on the ground and two TD’s as Indianapolis moved to 9-and-4.  TY Hilton hauled in five catches for 86 yards and two scores in the win.  Khari Willis had a 50-yard pick-six late in the fourth quarter to cap the win for Indy. Next up for the Colts, the Houston Texans coming off a 36-7 loss to the Chicago Bears at Lucas oil Stadium. Kickoff is at 1pm

