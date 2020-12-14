Grandmaster Flash & Furious Five To Receive 2021 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five are bona fide Hip Hop pioneers and now they’re getting the proper recognition for it. They’re being honored with the 2021 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. On Thursday, Rahiem posted an Instagram post announcing the news and celebrating. The trailblazing group has already collected a slew of accolades since forming in 1978. In 2002, The Library of Congress chose “The Message” to be archived in the National Recording Registry. Five years later, they became the first Hip Hop act to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The 2021 Grammy Awards are expected to take place on January 31st in Staples Center in Los Angeles.

(Source-The Root)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: