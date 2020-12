Beyonce’s eight-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, is up for her first Grammy. She’s being belatedly recognized for her contribution to the song “Brown Skin Girl.” Her mother’s nomination for the song was announced last month. Blue Ivy was awarded her first-ever BET Award earlier this year as well. A source told PEOPLE that Blue is a natural. She loves singing, dancing and performing like her mother.

