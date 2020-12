The high school basketball jersey of former President Barack Obama is going for big bucks at auction. The Hawaii-native’s 1979 Punahou basketball jersey recently sold for 192-thousand-dollars, a record for a high school jersey. His number 23 jersey came with a copy of the yearbook. The previous record was set a year ago by a LeBron James jersey that sold for just under 188-thousand.

(Source-Yahoo Sports)

