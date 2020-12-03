Venus Williams Is Sharing Her Vegan Diet Secrets With Us Through Her New Plant Based Food Company

After Venus Williams was diagnosed with Sjögren’s syndrome at 31 years old in 2011, she knew it was time to change get her health in check. The autoimmune condition causes dry eye and dry mouth, as well as fatigue, which forced Venus to pull out of the U.S. Open Tennis Championship due to constantly being tired and out of breath. The health scare led the tennis champion to follow the advice of her doctors and develop a vegan, plant-based diet to help her keep the illness under control. The diet change proved to be successful in keeping Venus’ health in check and allowed her to enter the 2012 tennis season at number 124 and finish the season 100 spots higher at number 24.

Almost 10 years following her initial diagnosis, Venus is now sharing her vegan diet with the world through the launch of her new plant-based protein company, Happy Viking. Venus shared the news on her Instagram page telling fans, “BIG NEWS! I’ve spent the last decade learning about health and wellness, leading to the creation of Happy Viking. I’m so excited to finally share it with all of you in just a few days! If you want to be the first to find out what it is (and try it!) follow @drinkhappyviking and sign through the link in the bio. 10 of you will be selected to be the first to try my new product for FREE!”

Created in partnership with popular beverage company Dyla Brands, Happy Viking features some of Venus’ favorite plant-based products such as a protein shake that’s made from the recipies she relies on to sustain her body during and after her intense workouts. The shake contains 20 grams of pea and brown rice protein, amino acids and prebiotic fiber to help with digestion. The shake is available in both vanilla and chocolate and is made from all-natural ingredients.

“This is amazing for your digestive system because 80% of your immune system is in your gut, so for someone like me who needs to take care of their immune system, this gives me a boost every day,” Venus said in Essence of her new protein shake. “So I’m very excited about what we’re doing here because it’s not just a protein drink. It’s actually a drink for your mind and your body.”

Happy Viking protein shakes are available now on its website and Amazon. The products will soon become available in Kroger grocery stores nationwide in spring 2021.

