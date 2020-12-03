Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Eva’s Corner: Look At The Fruit You Bear [WATCH]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Eva has a message for all the church folks who may be missing the church.  During the pandemic, times have been extremely hard and unpredictable and people may not feel close to God because you can’t go to church.  Eva reminds you that you are the church and God is wherever you are.  She challenges you to look at the fruit that you bear and know that He is always with you.

  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Kim Kardashian & Family Get Baptized At Historic Church In Armenia [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Kim Kardashian & Family Get Baptized At Historic Church In Armenia [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Kim Kardashian & Family Get Baptized At Historic Church In Armenia [PHOTOS]

Kim Kardashian & Family Get Baptized At Historic Church In Armenia [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_126137" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: KAREN MINASYAN / Getty[/caption] Kim Kardashian recently visited her family’s Armenia homeland to get baptized with her children at one of the oldest churches in the world.  Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter! “Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip,” she wrote. “So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.” Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian was there supporting her sister and taking part in the traditional Armenian service where they lit candles that symbolized Jesus being the light of the world.  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). See photos from their born-again experience below…  RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Asks Pastors How To Share Faith With Kids [VIDEO] RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Psalm West RELATED: Kanye West Shares His Faith Journey At Sunday Service In Atlanta: “Jesus Christ Brought Me Closer To My Family”

Eva’s Corner: Look At The Fruit You Bear [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest
Eva’s Corner: Look At The Fruit You Bear…
 11 hours ago
12.03.20
Photos
Close