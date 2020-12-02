Sports
NBA’s First Half Schedule To Be Released Friday

The first half of the NBA schedule is set to be released on Friday. The league also announced several national television games for the first two nights of the season as well as their five-game Christmas Day slate. The opening night doubleheader on December 22nd features Kevin Durant and the Nets battling the Warriors in San Francisco, followed by the Lakers and Clippers in LA. The following night, the Bucks battle the Celtics in Boston, while Chris Paul makes his Phoenix debut when the Suns host the Dallas Mavericks. Christmas Day features five premiere games, including the Nets at Celtics and the Mavs at Lakers.

