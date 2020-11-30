Titans Run Past Colts For AFC South Lead

It wasn’t a good day at Lucas Oil Stadium as Derrick Henry rumbled for 178 yards and three touchdowns as the Titans crushed the Colts 45-26 to take control in the AFC South. Ryan Tannehill threw for 221 yards and a TD while also running in for a score for the Titans, who move a game ahead of the Colts for the division lead at 8-and-3. A.J. Brown had four catches for 98 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Philip Rivers threw for 295 yards, two TD’s and an interception for the Colts, who had won their previous two including a 34-17 victory at Tennessee in Week 10. Jacoby Brissett had two rushing scores in the setback. Indy fell to 7-and-4.

(Source-NFL.com)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: