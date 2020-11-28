Rare Air: SNKRS Surprisingly Didn’t Let Everyone Down This Weekend With Air Jordan 4 ‘Fire Red’ Release

Another Jordan release has arrived on SNKRS anddddddd it is not the same broken record we have come to expect weekly.

Folks put their hunts for an Xbox Series X and PS5 on hold Saturday morning (Nov.28) to see if they could land a pair of iconic Air Jordan 4s ‘Fire Red’ sneakers. Like other releases, folks prepped themselves to be disappointed. Still, it looks like for this particular release, Nike smartened up and made some extra kicks becuase there was a lot more Ws than Ls being celebrated this time around. Even our favorite new actor, Yaha Abdul-Mateen, had to share his “Got Em” screen.

Yes, celebrities are just like us when it comes to copping kicks. That’s if the Swoosh did not seed them.

Unfortunately, there were still people who were not so lucky and voiced their frustration with Nike’s SNKRS app.

Regular folks trying to hit on the SNKRS app Vs. Why you can't ever seem to hit on the SNKRS app and catch W's. pic.twitter.com/4UbebQEmai — Eric 🏁🏁 (@EroILL__) November 28, 2020

But, again, this launch felt a bit different. Also, a clear sign that Nike probably flooded the market with Air Jordan 4 “Fire Reds” is the fact that you can score a pair in popular sizes at a reasonable resale price with most opening bids starting at $280. Chances are high those joints will be sitting on GOAT for a while, so you can probably wait it out in hopes of seeing some price drops.

Also, be on the lookout for restocks from Nike, tis the season, and we have a really good feeling that there is one more big dump of Jordans you may have missed out on coming.

We really hope Nike keeps this energy with the upcoming release of the annual Jordan Retro 11 holiday release, as well as any other future releases going forward. Until then, you can peep the rather mixed reactions to today’s Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red” release below.

Photo: Foot Locker / Air Jordan 4 Fire Red

