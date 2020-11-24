Peyton Manning Among 25 Semifinalists Up For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 25 modern-era semifinalists up for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. Manning, Woodson, Jared Allen and Calvin Johnson are all first-year eligible players up for election. Other notable names on the list include John Lynch, Hines Ward, Clay Matthews and Patrick Willis. Players need 80-percent approval from the Selection Committee to be elected. The Class of 2021 will be revealed the week leading up to Super Bowl 55.

I think Peyton is a pretty sure bet to get in…

(Source-NFL Network)

