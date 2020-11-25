Fenty Beauty’s Black Friday Sale Starts Today And Its Amazing

Makeup lovers, get ready to spend some coins this week during the endless Black Friday sales. Brands are pulling out all the stops when it comes to giving discounts. Among the buzz-worthy retailers, is our makeup guru Rihanna with her Black Friday sale that has just about every product at a reduced price.

Starting today, until December 1st, enjoy 30% off of the entire Fenty Beauty online store, with the exception of the products tied to her organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation. What does this mean for you? Time to stock up on your favorites from the Stunna Lip Paint, to the Pro Filter Soft Matte Longwear foundation.

As for Fenty Skin, the brand hasn’t released much information about their sale. Their current offer is a free gift with any purchase of $75.00 and over. As we approach Black Friday, that information may change. Rihanna isn’t one to hold out on good deals. I think she will bless the public with amazing savings on bundle deals.

A lot of these Fenty Beauty products make great stocking stuffers or small gifts to give to a friend. The brand just launched a limited edition Holo’daze collection that includes the Fenty Glow Trio Face, Lip & Body set, Full Snap Eyeshadow & Mini Mascara set, Glossy Posse Holo’daze Edition Mini Gloss Bomb Collection, and Two Lil Stunnas Mini Longer Fluid Lip Color Duo.

All of those items and more will be 30% off starting today. If you’re a fan of Fenty Beauty’s award winning collection, then you’ll want to shop sooner than later. Items are likely to sell out quickly. What do you think? Will you be stocking up on your favorite products during this Black Friday sale?

