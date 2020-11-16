Singer Jeremih in ICU With COVID

Entertainment Buzz
R&B singer Jeremih is in the hospital on a ventilator because of COVID-19.  The “Don’t Tell ‘Em” singer is in ICU in Chicago.  50 Cent, who has collaborated with Jeremih multiple times took to social media to ask for payers for the singer and mentioned the COVID diagnosis specifically, writing “he’s not doing good,” and pointing out that COVID is very real.  Chance the Rapper and Big Sean also asked for prayers on Twitter, but didn’t mention the coronavirus specifically.

(Source-E!Online.com)

Jeremih , Jeremih in ICU With COVID

