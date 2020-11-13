Colts Use Big Second Half To Take Down Titans

The Colts used a big second half to take down the Titans 34-17 on Thursday Night Football in Nashville. Philip Rivers passed for 308 yards and a touchdown for Indianapolis, which outscored Tennessee 21-0 after intermission. Nyheim Hines had both a rushing and a receiving TD as the Colts improved to 6-and-3, tying the Titans for the AFC South lead. Ryan Tannehill threw for just 147 yards in defeat. Derrick Henry added 103 rushing yards on 19 carries. Neither team had a turnover and both teams surrendered one sack. These teams rematch in Week 12 at Indianapolis.

(Source-ESPN)

