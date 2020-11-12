Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Usher Shares First Photo Of His Newborn Daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond

Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

In case you missed it, Usher’s baby girl is here and she’s a beauty!

He and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, welcomed Sovereign Bo Raymond back in September which to our surprise, was early. Sharing a first photo of his new bundle of joy, Usher revealed that Sovereign was actually due on November 11.

 

“Happy 11:11 Sovereign. Today was the day I thought you would arrive. You had a different plan,” Usher captioned the photo. “Life happens when you’re making other plans. Is the present a gift or is the present the day? Live every moment. I love what we have, and what made [Jenn Goicoechea]. Te amo mucho.”

Sovereign’s mother, Goicoechea, who is the vice president of A&R at Epic Records, also shared a photo of their baby girl on what would have been her due date.

 

Congrats to them both for creating new life!

Usher Shares First Photo Of His Newborn Daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

