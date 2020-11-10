Since the end of the election, some of the smoke has calm down. Cardi B says that Trump supporters were trying to ruin her life during this election. She says that she was being harassed through Donald Trump’s presidency that some supporters even tried to loot and burn down her house.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
In other news, Swizz Beatz accidentally dropped that there is an Outkast and A Tribe Called Quest Verzuz pending.
DON’T MISS…
Georgia Woman Accused Of Impersonating As FBI Agent To Get Free Chick-fil-A
Pastor John Gray Apologizes To Wife Aventer Gray Again For Cheating
Beyonce’ Teams Up With Peloton and HBCUs For A Health Initiative Partnership
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Candace Owens Starts Ugly Internet Beef With Cardi B, Fans React
Candace Owens Starts Ugly Internet Beef With Cardi B, Fans React
1.1 of 20
2.2 of 20
3.3 of 20
4.4 of 20
5.5 of 20
6.6 of 20
7.7 of 20
8.8 of 20
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.11 of 20
12.12 of 20
13.13 of 20
14.14 of 20
15.15 of 20
16.16 of 20
17.17 of 20
18.18 of 20
19.19 of 20
Hot Spot: Cardi B. Says Trump Supporters Tried To Burn Her House Down [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com