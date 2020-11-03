Chappelle To Host Post-Election SNL

Comedian Dave Chappelle will host Saturday Night Live’s post-election episode. This will mark the first time Chapelle has fronted the show since the week President Trump won the race in 2016. The November 7th show was recently added, with Variety reporting it’s likely been done so they can respond directly to the election results, or whatever results are known by the weekend. SNL resumed live in-studio shows weeks ago and has devoted plenty of content to election sketches featuring Alec Baldwin, Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph.

