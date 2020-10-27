ONE Musicfest Announces Celebrity Stacked Pre-Party To The Polls

View this post on Instagram
ONE Musicfest is set to take flight Sunday, November 1st at 5pm on YouTube This is the Pre-Party to the Polls Call up your social distancing squad. Stock up the bar. Get your smart TV, laptop, iPad or phones ready. We are about to party fam!! So many incredible ONE Musicfest performances to share and so much music to enjoy; all while dozens of special guests join us with their words, stories and advice. . Spread the word and make sure your music loving, election voting squad is ready for the ONE Musicfest Pre-Party to the Polls. This jawn is about to go . Subscribe to ONE Musicfest’s YouTube channel TODAY! Hit the link in bio! ⠀ . . . . . ⠀ #whenweallvote #theroots #virtual #vote #fairfight #revolt #resist #houseparty #thepreparty #thewarmup #badhairhulu #hulu #onemusicfest #omf2020 #herradura #herraduratequila
Join @onemusicfest THIS SUNDAY, Nov 1st at 5PM on our YouTube channel for OMF: Pre-Party to The Polls! Hosted by @BigTiggerShow & @PaigeShari. We’re partying w/ a purpose w/ performances & special guests. A full day of music, activism & love vibes!#onemusicfest #omf2020 #vote pic.twitter.com/LpMm4UOgo4
— ONE Musicfest (@onemusicfest) October 27, 2020
ONE Musicfest prides itself on being more than just a music festival. The festival is grounds for the celebration of cultural diversity and love in the form of fine arts. Events are quite unusual this year as fans tap into some of their annual favorite music festivals virtually. Regardless of how fans experience ONE Musicfest, the impact now has the potential to reach even more fans who need to see the message of voting in this year’s election but could not afford to attend the annual ticketed event in the past. ONE Musicfest continues to use its’ platform as a vehicle for social and political awareness.
Talking @onemusicfest going virtual & getting #VoteReady via @RecordingAcad with festival founder @JCarterology. #OMF #OMF2020 #Election2020: https://t.co/2oSDKmyfBz
— Christopher A. Daniel (@Journalistorian) October 27, 2020
ONE Musicfest Announces Celebrity Stacked Pre-Party To The Polls was originally published on globalgrind.com