U.S. Sets Back-To-Back Record High COVID Cases

The nation is breaking its record for number of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis. It set a high on Thursday with more than 77-thousand cases, then broke that record Friday with 79-thousand cases. More than eight-and-a-half million Americans have tested positive for the virus. About 225-thousand have died. One of them was an 18-year-old student at the University of Dayton. Fourteen states have reported record highs in hospitalizations in the past week. Experts warn it will get worse as it gets colder.

(Source-CNBC)

