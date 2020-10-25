U.S. Sets Back-To-Back Record High COVID Cases

Coronavirus(COVID-19)
The nation is breaking its record for number of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis.  It set a high on Thursday with more than 77-thousand cases, then broke that record Friday with 79-thousand cases.  More than eight-and-a-half million Americans have tested positive for the virus.  About 225-thousand have died.  One of them was an 18-year-old student at the University of Dayton.  Fourteen states have reported record highs in hospitalizations in the past week.  Experts warn it will get worse as it gets colder.

