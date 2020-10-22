Pepsi Turns Notorious B.I.G. Freestyle Into Ad

Pepsi is using a never before heard Notorious B.I.G. freestyle in its latest commercial. The beverage company discovered the 1997 archive just in time for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Biggie Smalls rapped about how much he loves Pepsi during a radio appearance back in the day. Pepsi even created a short music video to go along with the rhyme. Now, they are using the video to promote Biggie. He will be honored at the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on November 7th on HBO.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: