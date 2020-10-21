Pepsi Vows To Help Black-Owned Restaurants

Pepsi is pledging to help Black-owned restaurants be successful. The beverage company is giving a ten-million dollar grant to the Black Restaurant Accelerator. The National Urban League program will provide Black restaurant owners with access to capital, and training-and-mentorship opportunities through PepsiCo employees. The grant is part of Pepsi’s promise to spend 400-million dollars fighting for racial equality. The National Urban League started the program to help restaurants badly hurt from the pandemic and communities of color who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

(Source-The Hill)

