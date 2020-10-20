Pumpkin thrown from overpass smashes into 20-year-old’s car windshield

HENDRICKS COUNTY – On his way home from a haunted house, 20-year-old Caleb Needham got another scare early Saturday morning when somebody threw a pumpkin into the windshield of his car from an overpass.

Needham said he was driving back to his Hendricks County home at about 4 a.m. Saturday when the semi truck in front of him swerved to avoid something as they went under an overpass. When he got up to it, he saw it was the insides of a pumpkin. When Needham got through to the other end of the overpass, another pumpkin smashed through the passenger side of his Chevy Trailblazer, breaking the windshield.

Needham was unhurt, save for some minor scratches from the broken glass. He said he pulled over, put his emergency flashers on and called the police.

“I went into shock, I guess,” Needham said. “[The police] said if it would’ve came through the driver’s side, I probably would’ve died.

He said the Hendricks County deputies who responded said they’ve received a few calls lately of similar incidents happening – where a pumpkin has been tossed from an overpass at passing cars. WRTV has reached out to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the investigation and any recent incidents. Indiana State Police has only investigated one such incident this year – Needham’s.

“Honestly, it feels like it was just a bad dream,” he said. “It doesn’t feel real that it happened. I’m just so thankful that it happened the way it did and I didn’t have anyone in the passenger seat. That it came through the passenger seat and not the driver’s side, or that it wasn’t a family traveling back from vacation and the family loses one of their children or their mother or father.”

